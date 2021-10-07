Take advantage of Thursday sun in Ashley

(ASHLEY, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ashley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ashley:

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 51 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers And Thunderstorms High 64 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 41 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.