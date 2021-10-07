Weather Forecast For Broadus
BROADUS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
