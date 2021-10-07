Weather Forecast For Happy
HAPPY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 58 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
