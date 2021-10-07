Green River Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GREEN RIVER, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
