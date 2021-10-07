Green River Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GREEN RIVER, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 68 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



