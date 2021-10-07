CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Ridge reviews resident petition to close Woodward Heights to through traffic

By Mike Koury
PLEASANT RIDGE — Following a petition from residents on Woodward Heights, the Pleasant Ridge City Commission held a discussion on what could be done to quell concerns. The petition the commission reviewed at its Sept. 14 meeting was a request to close “(Woodward Heights) at the east City boundary and just to the east of the Woodward alley,” a city document states. The petition was signed by 18 residents who, according to the city, represented 16 of the 65 homes on the street.

