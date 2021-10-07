4-Day Weather Forecast For Crestone
CRESTONE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Sunday, October 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
