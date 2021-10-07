Culbertson Weather Forecast

CULBERTSON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 83 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 72 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



