CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alamo, NV

Thursday set for rain in Alamo — 3 ways to make the most of it

Alamo Voice
Alamo Voice
 6 days ago

(ALAMO, NV) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Alamo Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alamo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cJyTaT900

  • Thursday, October 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 40 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 9

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alamo, NV
Alamo Voice

Alamo Voice

Alamo, NV
4
Followers
247
Post
178
Views
ABOUT

With Alamo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy