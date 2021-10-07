Great River Weather Forecast
GREAT RIVER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 69 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
