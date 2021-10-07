Daily Weather Forecast For Jackpot
JACKPOT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 52 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then rain and snow likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0