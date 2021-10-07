Highmore Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HIGHMORE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 52 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F 9 to 17 mph wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



