Highmore Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HIGHMORE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- 9 to 17 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
