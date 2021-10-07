Reducing health inequities while expanding the pipeline to create a more diverse health care workforce
DALLAS, October 7, 2021 — The American Heart Association (AHA), the leading public health nonprofit devoted to a world of healthier lives for all -- through a significant commitment from Quest Diagnostics -- has announced an aggressive expansion of several key initiatives designed to reduce health inequities in vulnerable communities while increasing the ranks of diverse health care professionals.newsroom.heart.org
