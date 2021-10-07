4-Day Weather Forecast For Coleville

COLEVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 66 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 55 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



