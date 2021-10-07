4-Day Weather Forecast For Coleville
COLEVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 55 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
