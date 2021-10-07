Lincoln Daily Weather Forecast
LINCOLN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 56 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 27 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 55 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0