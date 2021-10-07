Lincoln Daily Weather Forecast

LINCOLN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 56 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 26 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 57 °F, low 27 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight High 55 °F, low 23 °F Light wind



