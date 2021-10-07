CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDA Offers New Micro Farm Insurance Policy for Local Growers

By Chris Clayton
dtnpf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSDA is rolling out a new insurance option specifically for agricultural producers with small farms who sell locally. Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) is encouraging its members who grow fruits, vegetables and other specialty crops to contact their local crop insurance agent to learn more about the new Micro Farm insurance policy.

