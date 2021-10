At 3 pm Montgomery County dispatchers received a call of a head-on crash on SH 105 East near South Duck Creek. NMC Fire units arrived to find a 207 Pontiac ripped open and crushed by an 18-wheeler dump truck loaded with sand. The female driver identified as Chelsea Kelly, 27, who lived not far away was eastbound on SH 105 toward Cleveland. An 18-wheeler was broken down on the right side of the road with a wrecker about to tow it. The driver had his reflectors out. According to a witness, the female slowed and turned to avoid the reflectors. With the roads being wet she lost control and went into a slide. The 18-wheeler which was westbound struck her vehicle. Another 18-wheeler behind the striking 18-wheeler was able to avoid collision however his truck required being towed to mechanical failure. DPS investigated the crash. Montgomery County Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.

