4-Day Weather Forecast For Tribune
TRIBUNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 88 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Light Rain
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0