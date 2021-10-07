4-Day Weather Forecast For Walden
WALDEN, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of t-storms overnight
- High 61 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, October 9
Rain and snow showers likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 52 °F, low 22 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 52 °F, low 19 °F
- Light wind
