4-Day Weather Forecast For Walden

WALDEN, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 30 °F Windy: 16 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of t-storms overnight High 61 °F, low 30 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, October 9 Rain and snow showers likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 52 °F, low 22 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 52 °F, low 19 °F Light wind



