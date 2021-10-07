CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health system crucial to improve medication adherence for people managing hypertension

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHypertension, or high blood pressure, is a major risk factor for stroke, heart disease and kidney disease. Widespread treatment of hypertension can result in a decline in heart disease and stroke. Blood pressure control rates in the U.S. are not at optimal levels; low medication adherence is a chief contributing...

Knowridge Science Report

This drug duo may treat kidney failure, study finds

In a new study from the Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, researchers found that melatonin strongly reduces kidney failure in people being treated with the antibiotic vancomycin. They examined 303 hospital patients being treated with vancomycin and found that 101 who also received melatonin had a 63 percent decrease...
MedicalXpress

USPSTF recommends aspirin for those at high risk for preeclampsia

(HealthDay)—The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends low-dose aspirin for reducing the risk for preeclampsia among those at high risk. This recommendation forms the basis of the final recommendation statement published in the Sept. 28 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Jillian T. Henderson, Ph.D., M.P.H.,...
Medagadget.com

Medication Management System Market – Increasing medication error and pool of geriatric patients to drive the growth of the market worldwide

Global Medication Management System Market Analysis. The use of various IT-based services by drug stores or hospitals to deliver the appropriate dose to the right patient at the right time is referred to as a medication management system. Over-stocking, under-stocking, higher prescription costs, drug adversity, and dispensing mistake are all examples of situations where a medication management system is becoming increasingly important in pharmacies throughout the world. Owing to the number of complicated treatments rising in clinical practice, combined with the lengthening of prescriptions and the lack of organized decision-making for drug and dose selection, medication management systems play an essential role in data processing. Physicians and nurses have challenges in their fields, such as a huge patient population requiring continuous therapy, which can be alleviated with the use of a drug management system. The medication management system makes it simple to handle a large amount of data, including patient data, regulatory requirements, and product-related data.
heart.org

Medication Adherence and Blood Pressure Control

The widespread treatment of hypertension with improvement in blood pressure (BP) has been a major contributor to the large age-specific decline in heart disease and stroke. Gaps persist between public health targets and achieved BP control rates in the United States. This scientific statement summarizes the current knowledge of medication...
North Coast Journal

An 'Alternative Medical System'

More than 95 percent of the COVID-19 patients in our hospitals have not been vaccinated. The unvaccinated are putting a great deal of stress on our health care system; ICUs are overflowing and non-COVID medical procedures are having to be postponed. The flood of infectious COVID patients is causing space and staff shortages as well as staff burnout, making it difficult to carry out additional treatments such as infusing monoclonal antibodies.
Brookings Institution

Using digital health to improve health outcomes and equity

COVID-19 pandemic fatigue has many people seeking a return to normalcy. But health care needs a new normal—one that achieves better health outcomes for more people. Wishing for a return to health care’s old normal is like driving into a long tunnel hoping for a U-turn that takes you back to where you started.
healio.com

Tailored interventions needed to improve BP control, medication adherence

Understanding the drivers of nonadherence to BP-lowering medications and tailoring interventions to these specific barriers may help to reduce the prevalence of uncontrolled hypertension in the U.S. In a scientific statement published in Hypertension, an American Heart Association writing committee detailed a variety of drivers associated with poor adherence to...
PsyPost

Finding meaning through “logotherapy” improves mental health and medication adherence among diabetic patients with depression

A study published in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine offers preliminary support for a meaning-centered therapeutic approach to treating patients with diabetes and depression. The logotherapy intervention was found to lower depressive symptoms, reduce death anxiety, improve hope, and boost medication adherence among patients. Diabetes is widely diagnosed around...
Psychiatric Times

How Can Digital Tools Improve Medication Adherence?

Patients’ reports of medication adherence are sometimes inaccurate, but digital tools offer opportunities to collect objective data. It can be hard to gauge medication adherence when relying only on patients’ self-reported usage. Inaccurate reports can weaken the therapeutic alliance and lead to worse treatment outcomes. Could digital mental health tools provide more objective data, and thereby improve patient care?
heart.org

More than 1,100 medical practices, health systems recognized for efforts in improving heart health

DALLAS, October 6, 2021 – The American Heart Association and American Medical Association (AMA) today nationally recognized more than 1,100 health care organizations (HCOs) for their continued efforts to prioritize blood pressure (BP) control among their patient populations. “Together, we are focused on making sure physicians and all Americans—particularly those...
ajmc.com

Review: Multidisciplinary Care Is Crucial to Fabry Disease Management

Pain is a hallmark of many Fabry disease cases, and improvements in management could dramatically improve quality of life for patients. A review published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine explored the mechanisms behind pain in Fabry disease and its pharmacological management, psychosocial implications, and treatment. The article also highlighted the importance of interdisciplinary rehabilitation for pain reduction and better patient quality of life.
heart.org

Reducing health inequities while expanding the pipeline to create a more diverse health care workforce

DALLAS, October 7, 2021 — The American Heart Association (AHA), the leading public health nonprofit devoted to a world of healthier lives for all -- through a significant commitment from Quest Diagnostics -- has announced an aggressive expansion of several key initiatives designed to reduce health inequities in vulnerable communities while increasing the ranks of diverse health care professionals.
Axios

Manager, Health Information Systems

• Manage daily operations of the Epic Application department including: Ambulatory, Patient Access, and Professional Billing. • Directly supervise Sr. Epic Application Leads, supporting them in the effective execution of their job responsibilities. Carries out supervisory responsibilities and duties in accordance with the organization’s policies and procedures. • Maintains current...
beckershospitalreview.com

10 health systems with most improved brand perceptions

ChristianaCare's brand perception improved the most in 2020, according to research released by branding agency Monigle. In partnership with the American Hospital Association and the Society for Health Care Strategy and Market Development, Monigle surveyed 30,138 respondents who were the healthcare decision-makers for their household. All respondents had received medical...
heart.org

Draft USPSTF aspirin recs for primary CVD prevention align with prior AHA guideline

DALLAS, Tuesday, October 12, 2021 — Earlier today, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) released draft recommendations on aspirin therapy for the primary prevention of cardiovascular disease in adults. The draft recommendations are posted for public comment until November 8, 2021 and will be reviewed by the USPTSF for final decision. USPSTF is an independent, volunteer panel of medical experts focused on improving the health of people nationwide by making evidence-based recommendations on effective ways to prevent disease and prolong life.
heart.org

Systems of Care for ST-Segment–Elevation Myocardial Infarction

Since launching the Mission: Lifeline STEMI program, over 85% of the United States (US) population is reported as being covered by a STEMI System of Care with 857 hospitals included in 92 Mission: Lifeline Regions. Between 2008 and 2012, use of pre-hospital electrocardiograms and time to treatment significantly improved in...
