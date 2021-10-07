3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Point Roberts

(POINT ROBERTS, WA) A sunny Thursday is here for Point Roberts, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Point Roberts:

Thursday, October 7 Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 58 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Friday, October 8 Chance of Light Rain High 59 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 9 Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight High 60 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 59 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.