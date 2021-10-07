CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer Asks FDA to Authorize Its COVID Vaccine for Kids Ages 5 to 11

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer and its German partner BioNTech said Thursday they have made a formal request to the Food and Drug Administration to extend emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. The two-dose vaccine is already authorized in teens aged 12 to 15 and fully approved for...

Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Released a Warning About This Kind of Marijuana

Over the past 25 years, the U.S. has seen a major overhaul in the way we think about and regulate marijuana use. In 1996, California became the first state to approve medical marijuana and in 2012, Colorado and Washington became the first to legalize it for recreational use. Since then, we've seen a cascade of new legislatures surrounding cannabis: today, 18 U.S. states plus Washington, D.C. have legalized marijuana for adults over the age of 21, and 37 states have legalized medical marijuana for those with approved medical conditions.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made Another Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

While there are three COVID vaccines available for use in the U.S., it's clear that Pfizer's vaccine has experienced the most developments in the last year. In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted to authorize Pfizer's vaccine for use in people ages 12 to 15, making it the only vaccine available for teens. Then in Aug. 2021, Pfizer became the first—and so far only—vaccine to gain full approval from the FDA, cementing its place in the medical community. Now, Pfizer's manufacturer has just announced the next step for its vaccine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#On Children#Authorize#Vaccinations#German#The Associated Press
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MSNBC

Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Evidence Suggests COVID-19 Vaccines Might Mitigate Long COVID

Long COVID is real, and on October 6, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a formal definition of the illness, which it refers to as “post COVID-19 condition.” Now, evidence is emerging that not only can COVID-19 vaccines help to prevent the condition, but they could serve as a form of “rescue” for those already stricken with it.
SCIENCE
NECN

Moderna, J&J, Pfizer: 5 Things to Know About COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

With additional booster shots nearing authorization, questions surrounding the extra doses are rising. The Food and Drug Administration's panel of experts is expected to evaluate boosters for both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson this week to determine if they will recommend them for emergency use. Pfizer's booster shot has already been approved for such use in certain populations.
PUBLIC HEALTH

