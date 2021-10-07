Yoder Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
YODER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 59 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
