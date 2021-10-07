Yoder Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

YODER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 50 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 35 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 59 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 10 mph



