CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buxton, NC

Thursday set for rain in Buxton — 3 ways to make the most of it

Buxton Post
Buxton Post
 6 days ago

(BUXTON, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Buxton Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Buxton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cJyQk7M00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Blue Origin gets set to fly 'Star Trek' actor Shatner into space

VAN HORN, Texas, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Billionaire U.S. businessman Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin is set for its second suborbital tourism flight on Wednesday, with actor William Shatner - who embodied the promise of space travel on the "Star Trek" TV series and films - among the four-person all-civilian crew poised to blast off in Texas.
VAN HORN, TX
CBS News

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, coroner says

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. The grim details come as authorities continue to search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who was traveling with her before she died. Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County coroner, said the manner of death is still considered a homicide, backing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buxton, NC
NBC News

A record 4.3 million workers walked off the job in August

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary for August, released Tuesday morning, found that the number of job openings took a breather from the record highs it has been notching in recent months, but a record 4.3 million workers walked off the job. Job openings fell from a record of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
NBC News

Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving will not play until vaccination status is resolved

The Brooklyn Nets benched superstar guard Kyrie Irving, one of the NBA's most prominent players not vaccinated against Covid-19, the team said Tuesday. “Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.
NBA
Buxton Post

Buxton Post

Buxton, NC
12
Followers
354
Post
855
Views
ABOUT

With Buxton Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy