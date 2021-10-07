CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council, NC

Thursday rain in Council: Ideas to make the most of it

Council Dispatch
6 days ago
 6 days ago

(COUNCIL, NC) Thursday is set to be rainy in Council, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Council:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cJyQhTB00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

