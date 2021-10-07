Cloudy forecast for Dove Creek — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(DOVE CREEK, CO.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Dove Creek Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dove Creek:

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 48 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 64 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 58 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 55 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



