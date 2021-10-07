Sun forecast for Clayton — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(CLAYTON, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clayton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clayton:

Thursday, October 7 Mostly Sunny then Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 74 °F, low Light wind



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Saturday, October 9 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, October 10 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



