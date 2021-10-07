Scobey Daily Weather Forecast
SCOBEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
