4-Day Weather Forecast For Hallock
HALLOCK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, October 10
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 41 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
