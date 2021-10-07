4-Day Weather Forecast For Chappell

CHAPPELL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.