Another cloudy day in Correctionville — make the most of it with these activities

(CORRECTIONVILLE, IA.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Correctionville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Correctionville:

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



