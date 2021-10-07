Cooperstown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COOPERSTOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
