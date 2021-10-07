4-Day Weather Forecast For Monterey
MONTEREY, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Widespread fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then areas of fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Areas of fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 62 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
