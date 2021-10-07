4-Day Weather Forecast For Monterey

MONTEREY, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Widespread fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then areas of fog overnight High 68 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 8 Areas of fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 67 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers And Thunderstorms High 62 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



