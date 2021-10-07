Daily Weather Forecast For Moapa
MOAPA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 9
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
