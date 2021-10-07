Eureka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

EUREKA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight High 64 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 58 °F, low 38 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 51 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight High 57 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.