Eureka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EUREKA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 38 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 51 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 57 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0