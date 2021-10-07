4-Day Weather Forecast For Neah Bay

NEAH BAY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 54 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Friday, October 8 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 55 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 9 Heavy Rain High 56 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 52 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



