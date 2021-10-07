Weather Forecast For San Luis
SAN LUIS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 39 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny then patchy blowing dust during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Sunday, October 10
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 52 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0