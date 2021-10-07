Weather Forecast For Chambers
CHAMBERS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- 9 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 38 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0