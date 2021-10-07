Grand Coulee Daily Weather Forecast
GRAND COULEE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
