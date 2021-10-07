CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caliente, NV

Jump on Caliente’s rainy forecast today

 6 days ago

(CALIENTE, NV) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Caliente Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Caliente:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cJyQ5Cw00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Mostly sunny then haze during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, October 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

