Springdale, WA

Springdale Daily Weather Forecast

Springdale Voice
 6 days ago

SPRINGDALE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, October 7

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 28 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Springdale Voice

ABOUT

With Springdale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

