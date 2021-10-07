Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Big Rapids

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Thursday is set to be rainy in Big Rapids, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Big Rapids:

Thursday, October 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 72 °F, low 59 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 9 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.