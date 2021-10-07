CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Forecast For Forrest. City

Forrest City News Alert
Forrest City News Alert
 6 days ago

FORREST. CITY, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cJyPwV300

  • Thursday, October 7

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Forrest City News Alert

Forrest City News Alert

Forrest City, AR
ABOUT

With Forrest City News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

