Mountain Home Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
