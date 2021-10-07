4-Day Weather Forecast For Pampa

PAMPA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 62 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.