4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Payne
FORT PAYNE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
