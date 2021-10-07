Cloudy forecast for Payson? Jump on it!

(PAYSON, AZ.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Payson:

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 67 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



