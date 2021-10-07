4-Day Weather Forecast For Bay City
BAY CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
