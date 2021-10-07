Weather Forecast For Radford
RADFORD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0