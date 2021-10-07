Weather Forecast For Deming
DEMING, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0