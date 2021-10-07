Pikeville Weather Forecast
PIKEVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
